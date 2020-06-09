Ethiopia generated US 329.3 million from export in April

Image shows Ethiopia’s export trade for the month of April 2020. Source : EBC

borkena

June 9, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry says that Ethiopia generated $329.3 million from the export trade in the month of April, 2020

According to a report by state media (Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation) on Tuesday said that the target was $US 365.1 million. However, the figure has shown a remarkable increase (32 percent) when compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Exported items are from the agriculture, manufacturing, and mining sectors, among other sectors. The bulk of the revenue is secured from the agricultural sector which is said to be 237.47 million dollars.

Manufacturing generated only 23.18 million dollars while the mining sector generated 64.50 million dollars during the same period. other sectors have generated 4.4 million dollars.







