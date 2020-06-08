Ethiopia Coronavirus: 2156 confirmed cases, 361 recovery, 27 deaths

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health disclosed on Monday that 136 have tested positive for the coronavirus test in the past twenty-four hours. The majority of the cases are from the capital Addis Ababa, as was the case in the past few weeks.
The latest update does not show any new death related to coronavirus. On the other hand, seventeen new cases of recoveries are reported over the last twenty-four hours
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 8, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours:4775
Newly confirmed cases: 136
Total confirmed cases: 2156
Active cases:1766
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 17
Total registered recovery: 361
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 147,735*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Confirmed patients over the past twenty-four hours are between 1 and 97 years of age.
Gender:
Male: 85
Female: 51
Geographical distribution :
Addis Ababa: 115
Amhara region: 1
Harari region: 2
Oromia region:9
SNNPR: 1
Somali region: 2
Tigray region: 7
Citizenship:
Ethiopians: 24
Others: 12
For Coronavirus cases reported between June 1 and June 7, please check the information below:
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 7, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6092
Newly confirmed cases: 86
Total confirmed cases: 2020
Active cases: 1647
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 32
New cases of recovery: 63
Total registered recovery:344
Reported death so far: 27
Total number of tested people so far: 142,960
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 6, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5500
Newly confirmed cases: 129
Total confirmed cases: 1934
Active cases: 1631
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 27
New cases of recovery: 19
Total registered recovery:281
Reported death so far: 20
Total number of tested people so far: 136,868
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 5, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5798
Newly confirmed cases: 169
Total confirmed cases: 1805
Active cases: 1522
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 18
New cases of recovery: 12
Total registered recovery: 262
Reported death so far: 19
Total number of tested people so far: 131,368
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus cases update for June 4, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5141
Newly confirmed cases: 150
Total confirmed cases: 1636
Active cases: 1336
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 16
New cases of recovery: 4
Total registered recovery: 250
Reported death so far: 18
Total number of tested people so far: 125,570
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Update for June 3, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4120
Newly confirmed cases: 142
Total confirmed cases: 1486
Active cases: 1219
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 6
New cases of recovery: 15
Total registered recovery: 246
Reported death so far: 17
Total number of tested people so far: 120,419
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia Coronavirus update for June 2, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 3932
Newly confirmed cases:87
Total confirmed cases: 1344
Active cases: 1,097
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 8
New cases of recovery: 14
Total registered recovery: 231
Reported death so far: 14
Total number of tested people so far: 116,309
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Ethiopia coronavirus update for June 1, 2020 :
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 2926
Newly confirmed cases: 85
Total confirmed cases: 1257
Active cases: 1,026
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 4
New cases of recovery: 8
Total registered recovery: 217
Reported death so far: 12
Total number of tested people so far: 112,377
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena