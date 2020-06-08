borkena

June 8, 2020

Ethiopia is a country of contradictions in many respects. Economic and political challenges that Ethiopia has been experiencing in the past few decades aside, moral corruption has led to the proliferation of all other sorts of corruption, and in most cases the elites were at the center of it all.

Yet, there are still selfless Ethiopian citizens who work relentlessly in contributing their share to the betterment of Ethiopia, and they do so quietly. Professor Daniel Kitaw is one such honorable Ethiopian who exemplify that. What did he do? Find out from the video below.

Part II – below

Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporations

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







