Ethio-Spanish health specialists exchange lessons on COVID 19 management

June 2, 2020

Spanish embassy in Addis Ababa released a statement on Ethio-Spanish health specialists’ lessons exchange on COVID 19 management. Over 200 health specialists took part in the exchange sessions.

The embassy said that “The initiative is within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Ministry of Health in Ethiopia and the Spanish Cooperation.”

Topics in the areas of hospital management, emergency service, radiology, and intensive care were covered.

Based on a press release sent to us from the Spanish embassy in Addis Ababa, the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Spanish health system and clinical approaches to COVID 19 cases were also among the topics covered over the course of five sessions.

Participating Spanish doctors are said to have been inspired “by the important containment and preparation initiatives carried out by the Ethiopian Ministry of Health.”

Spain has a cooperation program with Ethiopia whose priority is Universal Health Coverage (UHC). There is also cooperation between the two countries in the areas of gender, culture, and rural development.

The press release from the embassy of Spain in Addis Ababa is available HERE







