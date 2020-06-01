Two Government Officials Killed in Amhara Region

By Bernabas Shiferaw
borkena
June 1, 2020
Two leading officials of Raya Qobo district located in the Northern Wollo zone of the Amhara region had been assassinated on May 31, 2020.
According to a report by Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA), assassinated officials are identified as Mr. Seyoum Mesfin, the governor, and Mr. Mengesha Molla, the head of the security department of the district.
They were killed at a place called Menjelo, just outside of the city of Qobo.
The two officials were, reportedly, young men who were appointed to their positions very recently. They were attending a meeting at Woldia, the capital of the zone, until one o’clock.
They were shot after an hour after they left the meeting while trying to stop a three wheeled vehicle (widely known as Bajaj in Ethiopia) that was reportedly carrying illegal goods and more people than is allowed. They passed away instantly.
The motive behind the shooting is not yet known and an investigation has begun.
(Piture left : Mengesah Molla)