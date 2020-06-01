Two Government Officials Killed in Amhara Region

The late Seyoum Mesfin. Photo : SM

By Bernabas Shiferaw

borkena

June 1, 2020

Two leading officials of Raya Qobo district located in the Northern Wollo zone of the Amhara region had been assassinated on May 31, 2020.

According to a report by Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA), assassinated officials are identified as Mr. Seyoum Mesfin, the governor, and Mr. Mengesha Molla, the head of the security department of the district.

They were killed at a place called Menjelo, just outside of the city of Qobo.