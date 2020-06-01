Father of slain graduate student Haymant Bedada speaks out

borkena

June 1, 2020

A day after Addis Ababa police commission disclosed that it has captured the suspect linked to the murder of Haymanot Bedada, a graduate student of clinical pharmacy at Tikur Anbesa hospital in the capital Addis Ababa, her father pleads police to dig more into the investigation.

“I am thankful to what the Federal Police and Addis Ababa police have been doing. But I have a feeling that the murder looks like a coordinated one. I ask the police to continue the investigation,” her father said.

He said so when a local TV station spoke to him in his residence in Adama (Nazret) over the weekend. Tigist Bedada, the younger sister, also said that her murder does not seem to be a robbery case.

The preliminary police findings from the investigation made the case appear as if the murder was something that happened during the course of a robbery.

The majority of Ethiopians who followed the story in the media seem to believe that the murder has little or nothing to do with the robbery.

She was in a graduation class, and was finalizing her research as part of the requirement for graduation which was meant to be this year.

Below is a video of an interview with Haymanot Bedada father and her siblings :

Video credit : Nuro Bezede

Cover photo: screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena