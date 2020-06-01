Ethiopia repatriated more Ethiopian migrants from Lebanon

borkena

June 1, 2020

Ethiopia repatriated 323 more Ethiopians from Lebanon days after doing same from the same country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Airlines flew home the migrants on Saturday.

Tsion Teklu, State Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, and IOM Chief of Mission to Ethiopia, Maureen Achieng, greeted them upon arrival at Bole International Airport in Ethiopia.

In the same week, Ethiopia has repatriated the 333 Ethiopians from Lebanon.

The Ministry announced that it will continue with the voluntary repatriation to help those Ethiopians who are experiencing difficult circumstances in the gulf-countries.

According to Coronavirus related regulation, which Ethiopia introduced sometime in April of this year, all travelers arriving in the country will have to spend two weeks of mandatory stay in a government-designated quarantine facility.







