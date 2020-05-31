Ethiopia calls for joint-investigation into border incident with Sudan

Confirming the skirmish along the Ethio-Sudan border, which happened last week, Ethiopia called on Sudan to jointly investigate the matter in the interest of containing further escalation

May 31, 2020

Last week, Spokesman of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Brig. Gen. Amir Mohammed Al-Hassan, disclosed that a Sudanse military commander and several other soldiers were killed, along the border between the two countries, following what it called a militia attack backed by Ethiopian troops.

The Ministry of Foriegn Affairs has issued a statement regarding the incident on May 31, 2020.

Expressing “deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of both countries,” the Ministry called for a joint-investigation of the incident “through existing military mechanisms.”

Ethiopia believes that doing so could contain the problem and avoid escalation.

The statement from the Ministry of Foriegn Affairs reads as follows :

“Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on the Ethiopia-Sudan Border Incident. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia refers with great dismay the incident of 28 May 2020 along the border area between Ethiopia and the Sudan and hereby expresses its deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of both countries. In the spirit of containing the situation on the ground and avoiding any further tension, the Ministry urges that the two countries should work together through existing military mechanisms to address and jointly investigate circumstances surrounding the incident. The Ministry strongly believes that there is no honorable reason for the two countries to descend into hostility and calls for the need to continue the close collaboration between neighboring local and regional administrations to ensure peace and security in the border area. We are of the view that such incidents are best addressed through diplomatic discussion based on the cordial and friendly relation and peaceful coexistence between the two countries. We believe that the incident does not represent the strong ties between the peoples of the two countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia wishes to underscore the importance of further strengthening the cordial and friendly atmosphere that reflects the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries based on good neighborliness and mutual understanding. Ministry Of Foreign Affairs of the FDRE

Office of the Spokesperson

31 May 2020”







