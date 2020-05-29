Ethiopian Airlines pilots donated 1 mln. birr worth of health supply

Ethiopian Airlines pilots supporting the fight against Coronavirus in multiple fronts

borkena

May 29, 2020

Ethiopian Airlines pilots’ Association donated one million Ethiopian birr worth of health supplies in a bid to support the fight against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to a report by the state media Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the items are donated to Eka Kotebe hospital – which is the designated hospital for the treatment of COVID 19 patients in the capital Addis Ababa.

Capitan Berket Abate, Chairperson of the Pilot’s association, had handed over 400 surgery outfits and plastic boots, among other items, to Yared Agidew (MD) who is the director of the hospital – as reported by FBC.

Captain Bereket is cited as saying that Ethiopian Airlines pilots are among those working in the frontline working under circumstances of potentially high exposure to contract COVID 19 as pilots are working even during their day-offs in order to avert further slowdown of the Ethiopian economy. Ethiopian Airlines embarked on extended cargo service and has managed to maintain about 30 percent of its revenue after Coronavirus brought about an economic disaster in the aviation industry.

Yared Agidew has expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Airlines Pilots Association, which is 50 years old, for the donations they made.

The spread of Coronavirus has shown a marked increase in Ethiopia in the past few weeks to the extent that the daily rate of infection has become a three-digit number. On May 29, a total of 137 people was confirmed as having contracted the virus. So far, there are 968 confirmed cases in the country.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena