Addis Ababa City Hall

borkena

May 27, 2020

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency legislation as part of its prevention strategy against the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The legislation gave more power for authorities at different levels of government to take measures they deem useful to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Addis Ababa City transport authority on Wednesday disclosed that it has ticketed more than 1000 vehicles since the emergency measures were introduced. The City has collected over 5 million birr from it, as reported by Deutsche Welle Amharic service which cited Commander Ahmed Mohammed – CEO of the authority.

In mid-April 2020, the City administration introduced a regulation to restrict driving when it came up with a schedule during which residents are allowed to drive. It means residents are not allowed to drive outside of the designated day.

Based on the arrangement, drivers whose license plate numbers ending with an even number and an odd number were to drive on different dates.

The rate of Coronavirus infection in Ethiopia surpassed over 700 this week. Well over 60 percent of the infection is in the capital Addis Ababa.







