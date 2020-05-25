Addis Ababa University says “wearing face mask mandatory”

Resized logo of Addis Ababa University

borkena

May 24, 2020

With an increase in the rate of Coronavirus infection in the country, Addis Ababa University passed a decision that no one is allowed to enter the premises of the University Campus (on all campuses) without wearing a face mask.

The new regulation is in effect starting from May 25, 2020 – according to a report by Ethiopian News Agency.

The University is also encouraging other forms of prevention measures like social distancing and washing hands frequently.

The daily rate of infection in Ethiopia is nearly triple digits in the past few days. Well over 60 percent of confirmed cases of COVID 19 are in the capital Addis Ababa.







