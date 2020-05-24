borkena

May 24, 2020

Haile Mengesha was among the founders of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). However, he fell out with the organization and left it.

Based on what he says during the interview, he seems to have a fundamental difference with TPLF regarding the history of Ethiopia. He also said that the question of secession of Tigray has something to do with power struggle, and has no historical basis.

Watch the interview







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena