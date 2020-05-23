AU

Addis Ababa -The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat,welcomes the recent developments related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and commends the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Republic of Sudan for agreeing to resume technical level engagements through their Water Ministers to resolve outstanding differences and reach an amicable solution.

The Chairperson further encourages the tripartite to pursue their engagements in good faith, guided by principles of cooperation, common understanding and transparency, as stipulated in the 2015 Declaration of Principles on the GERD.

The AU Commission stands ready to assist all parties in finding a peaceful resolution and achieving a mutually beneficial agreement.

Source : MFAE







