A new Ethiopian music drama

borkena

May 20, 2020

Kine newu Hager, a new Ethiopian music Drama, features notable musicians like Neway Debebe and Tsegaye Eshetu – among others. It has also musicians from the new generation. To be exact, it is performed by ten musician, including young ones.

Eyuel Mengistu, teaching music at Yared, is the song writer and composer. The message, as is the case with all the COVID 19 time Ethiopian musical works, is about COVID 19 and its impacts.

Check out embedded video

Video: embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo: screenshot from the video







