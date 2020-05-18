Riek Machar,South Sudan’s vice president, wife reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus

Riek Machar, Photo credit Reuters via South Sudan News Agency

borkena

May 18,2020

Riek Machar, Vice-President of South Sudan, and his wife Angelina Teny, reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus disease. His office has officially confirmed the news.

According to a report by Reuters, other senior officials in his office and his bodyguards have also tested positive for COVID 19.

A total of 54 new cases of Coronavirus was reported on May 18, 2020, as reported by Radio Tamazuj. 53 of them are said to be South Sudanese and one patient is said to be Eritrean.







