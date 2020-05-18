Ethiopia Coronavirus: highest number of cases reported, 352

Ethiopia Coronavirus update on May 18, 2020

Dr. Lia Tadesse, Ethiopia’s Minister for Health. File/ENA

borkena

May 18, 2020

Tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 1775

New confirmed cases: 35

Total confirmed cases: 352

Active cases: 229

New cases of recovery: 3

Total registered recovery: 116

Reported death so far: 5

Total number of tested people so far: 59,029

17 of the new patients are men while the remaining 18 are female and all the new patients are Ethiopians. Their ages range between 15 and 80 years.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health on Monday, only six of the latest confirmed coronavirus patients had a recent travel history. Twenty-four new patients had contact with Coronavirus infected persons.

As was the case in the past few weeks, there are also new patients neither with a recent travel history nor contact with infected persons. And they are five, based on report number 67 of the Ministry of Health.

In terms of geographical distribution, twenty-nine of the newly confirmed patients are from the capital Addis Ababa, four are from the Somali region of Ethiopia, one from Amhara region of Ethiopia, and one from Oromo region of Ethiopia.

One person who is said to have a travel history is a cross-country truck driver. Most of the cases confirmed in the Somali region of Ethiopia had a travel history to Somalia – one of the highly affected countries in the region.

On the other hand, Eritrea has declared last week that all the 39 Coronavirus patients in the country have fully recovered, and this week a random test is launched in the country, according to a report by an Eritrean News source in social media.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena