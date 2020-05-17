borkena

May 17, 2020

In part two of interview with Derje Haile, Dawud Ibsa (chairman of Oromo Liberation Front) says that the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has failed in terms of managing what he calls the “transitional government.”

