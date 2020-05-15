borkena

May 15, 2020

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced on Friday that it has rescinded recognition of 27 opposition political parties.

The decision is made over what the board calls a “new requirement” that parties have to fulfill to be recognized as a legitimate political party.

“The election board notified 106 parties that were certified with the old regulation to fulfill criteria that are stipulated under the new regulation until March 12, 2020. Of the 106 parties who received a notification letter from the election board, only 76 have submitted documents,” said the statement that the election board released on social media.

The election board is one of the institutions that went through a reform measure after Abiy Ahmed became prime minister in April 2018.

The Board claims that it examines documents submitted by 76 parties to establish if the parties fulfilled the new criteria, including the number of founding members – names and signatures if changes of regulations and general assembly documents are attached – among other things.

On the other hand, the Board says that 27 parties have not submitted the required document, and they are no longer recognized as political parties in the country.

According to NEBE, Thirteen of the parties requested an extension of the Electoral Board’s deadline, and 14 parties have not entirely submitted the required documents.

The parties led by a notable figure in the current Ethiopian political landscape, like Yilkal Getnet, have lost their certification as a result of the NEBE decision.

Meanwhile, the election board is anticipated to make a decision against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) over the latter’s decision to go ahead with organizing elections in Tigray region without the recognition of the election board. But that is something that would involve the Federal government as well.







