Ethiopia Coronavirus case: 287 confirmed, 15 new cases

May 15, 2020

Ethiopia has confirmed 15 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. According to a daily update from the Ministry of Health, 3,707 suspects were tested during the time stated above.

Coupled with the latest confirmed cases, the total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 287, including active and inactive cases. 168 active cases are in the designated treatment centers, and no patient is reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Based on information from the Ministry, seven of the newly confirmed cases have recent travel history outside of the country and seven of them had contacts with infected persons. One of the confirmed cases is reported to have neither a recent history nor contact with an infected person.

In terms of geographical distribution, eight of the newly confirmed cases are from the capital Addis Ababa. Two cases are from the Benishangul Gumuz region, in the western part of Ethiopia where the mega-dam project that is infuriating Egypt is located. The patients in the Benishangul Gumuz region were in the Guba quarantine center, as reported by the Ministry. This is the first reported case from the Benishangul region.

One patient is from Afar region (was in quarantine center in the region), one in Amhara region (was in Metema, a border town the Sudan border in the northwest of the country, quarantine center), and three patients are from Jijiga city, Somali region (were in quarantine center too).

On the bright side, four new cases of recovery are registered on Friday which makes the total cases of recovery to 112. And no new death is reported.

So far Ethiopia has tested a total of 48,985 suspected cases of Coronavirus across testing facilities in the country.







