Ethiopia Coronavirus case: 263, 108 recovery

Coronavirus update May 13. Infographics : MoH

borkena

May 13, 2020

Ethiopia has tested 2650 suspected people for coronavirus over the past twenty-four hours, and two persons have reportedly tested positive for the pandemic.

With the latest addition, the total confirmed Coronavirus case has reached 263.

In terms of recovery, two more people have recovered over the last twenty-four hours which makes the total registered recovery 108. So far only five people have died from the pandemic and no new death is reported.

The two latest patients had a recent travel history. One of them was in a quarantine center in Tigray while the other one was in Jijiga Isolation.

Ethiopia has so far tested 41,698 suspected across the country.







