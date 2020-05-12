Germany to make 120 mln Euro available for Ethiopia’s fight against COVID 19

Brita Wagener, Ambassador of Germany to Ethiopia, making speech during the occasion of donating COVID 19 prevention items. Photo credit : ENA

May 12, 2020

Germany has prepared 120 million Eurofor Ethiopia’s fight against the Coronavirus disease, said Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) report on Tuesday.

Germany’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Brita Wagener, reportedly said that a COVID 19 fund is prepared for programs in the Education and Health sectors, as well as to support laborers in the textile industry.

Ethiopia’s Science and Higher Education Minister, Professor Hirut Woldemariam, has received, from the German Ambassador to Ethiopia, COVID 19 prevention materials to be used in institutions of higher learning – as reported by EBC. Infrared thermometers, soaps, foot pump portable sink, and WiFi Dongle are among the donated items. The foot pump portable sinks were produced in the Germany-funded Technic and Vocational training Institute in Ethiopia.

“The items are useful for Coronavirus preventions in institutions of higher learning. It also helps employees to work from home,” Hirut is cited as saying.

It is, however, unclear if the donation of those items is part of the intended 120 mln support for the fight against Coronavirus.

Ethiopia’s situation in relation to the pandemic is not out of control at this time. In the span of a little over two months, only 261 COVID cases are confirmed. But Ethiopia has tested less than 40,000 suspected cases so far.







