Ethiopia launches door-to-door screening again as COVID 19 case spikes

Second round of door-to-door screening in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa is to be conducted differently

Door-to-door screening in Addis Ababa. Photo credit : ENA

May 12, 2020

Following a week of spikes in the number of COVID patients in the country mostly in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia launched the second round of door-to-door screening. The number of confirmed cases for the most part of the last two years was a single-digit.

Based on a report from state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the ministry of health believes that door-to-door screening is useful in two ways. It helps create awareness about the virus at the time when omens of being lax towards practicing safety measures are being observed. It is also useful to exchange information to help the effort to arrest the spread of the virus.

It is to be recalled that some of the latest confirmed COVID 19 patients from the capital Addis Ababa do not have a history of recent travel or contact with an infected person.

Mulugeta Endale (MD) is head of the Addis Ababa City Health office. He is cited as saying that the office intends to fill gaps observed during the first round of door-to-door screening.

Some residents were not reportedly cooperative for the screening and avoided the screening either by not being at home when the health workers were coming to their places. It is, however, unclear how the City’s health office is planning to fill those gaps.

According to the FBC report, about 3.1 million residents of Addis Ababa were screened during the first round of the program, and 971 suspected cases were identified. But the number of confirmed cases was only one.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease in the country has reached 261. So far, only five people have lost the battle against Coronavirus disease.

The first door-to-door screening was conducted in early April,2020.







