Ethiopia, China Foreign Ministers vow to jointly fight COVID-19

MFAE

May 11, 2020

H.E. Gedu Andargachew, Minister of the Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and H.E. Wang Yi, State Counselor and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China today (May 11) have held a phone conversation on ways to further cooperate on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Gedu appreciated the Chinese people and Government on their successful battle against COVID-19.

He also expressed his profound appreciation for the efforts being made by the Chinese Government and private companies to provide medical supplies and protective gears to African countries including Ethiopia.

Recalling the long-standing relations between the two countries, Gedu also expressed that he has an unshakable belief that China would consider Ethiopia’s request for debt relief.

The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated his Government’s appreciation and gratitude to Ethiopia for standing shoulder to shoulder with China in this difficult moment.

The Minister has also expressed his country’s commitment to supporting Africa, including Ethiopia, in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 scourge.

The Ministers look forward to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Ethio-China diplomatic relations once the current global threat is neutralized.







