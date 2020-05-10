COVID 19 Ethiopia update: 29 more cases confirmed, total 239

borkena

May 10, 2020

Ethiopia reported that 29 more people have tested positive for COVID 19 test over the past twenty-four hours. A total of 2171 people were tested during the stated period.

All the new patients are men and Ethiopian nationals – between the ages of 45 and 15.

Twenty-one patients are from the capital Addis Ababa, according to an update from the Ministry of Health. Seven patients are from the Somali region of Ethiopia and have been in the quarantine center. And one patient is from Nazret (Adama), the Oromo region of Ethiopia, and was identified with a door to door screening.

With the latest confirmation, Ethiopia’s total Coronavirus confirmed case has reached 239. The number of patients who are getting treatment in the designated centers in 133 and no patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – as reported by the Ministry of Health.

Two more patients have reportedly recovered from the disease over the past twenty-four hours which makes the total recovery case in the country 39.

Registered death is 5 including the latest one which happened on Saturday this week.

Eight people who tested positive over the past twenty-four hours are reported to have a travel history. The remaining twenty-one patients did not have a travel history.

Ethiopia has so far tested only 34, 860 suspected cases of Coronavirus.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena