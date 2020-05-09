Ethiopia admitted its troops shot down the plane in Somalia: Aljazeera

Google map of Ethiopia and Somalia

May 9, 2020

A report by Aljazeera on Saturday said Ethiopia admitted that its troops who were on duty “protecting a camp in the town of Bardale” shot down Kenyan Cargo plane – operated by African Express.

According to the report, the Ethiopian army has sent a statement to the African Union (AU). However, the African Union has not published a statement or a report about the statement.

The Ethiopian army is cited as saying, in the statement, “The Ethiopian soldiers mistakenly believed the plane was on a “potential suicide mission” because they had not been informed about the “unusual flight” and the aircraft was flying low,” as reported by Aljazeera.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia has not yet issued an official statement admitting that Ethiopian troops shot down the plane.

On May 6, 2020, the Ministry issued a statement expressing condolences to Kenya and Somalia who lost their six citizens in connection with the accident.

Kenya and Somalia were jointly investigating the plane crash. Most Ethiopians seem to be skeptical of the incident as there are all sorts of conspiracies and anticipate that Ethiopia will launch an investigation in the army unit that was in charge of providing security in the town of Bardale, Somalia.

