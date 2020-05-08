Ethiopia’s confirmed Coronavirus cases reach 194

Three new Coronavirus cases confirmed ; one new patient doesn’t have a travel history or contact with infected person

May 8, 2020

Following two consecutive days of spikes in the rate of infections, Ethiopia reported only three new coronavirus patients on Friday. According to the Ministry of Health, 1861 suspected people were tested over the past twenty-four hours. The total confirmed case of the pandemic is now 194.

All the latest confirmed cases in the country are females between the ages of 33 and 23, and Ethiopian nationals. Based on data from the Ministry of Health, they did not have a travel history. However, two of them had contact with infected persons. The ministry is investigating to determine how the third person contracted the virus. On Thursday, 19 of the 29 reported cases did not have a travel history or contact with an infected person – a pattern that has caused concern to the public.

All three patients are from the capital, Addis Ababa.

93 patients are getting treatment for the pandemic across the designated medical centers in the country. One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit, the report indicated. To date, four patients have died from the disease.

On the bright side of today’s update, two more COVID 19 patients are said to have fully recovered. So far, a total of 95 patients have recovered from it.

As of May 8, 2020, Ethiopia has tested 30,306 suspected cases.

Five months-long state of emergency has been declared in the country in what the government said is an effort to arrest the spread of Coronavirus disease in the country.

However, social distancing as a prevention method does not seem to be taken too seriously for cultural and social reasons. The Ministry of Health is warning the public not to be lax about practicing all the necessary prevention methods.







