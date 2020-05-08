Bereket Simon (left) and Kassa Tadesse (left)

May 8, 2020

A court in Bahir Dar sentenced Bereket Simon to Six years in prison, while Tadesse Kassa (codefendant) gets eight years of jail terms.

He is also fined 10,000 Ethiopian birr which is equivalent to about $300 US dollars.

Likewise, Tadesse Kassa is fined 15,000 Ethiopian birr apart from his eight year prison term.

The defendants’ right for appeal is reserved, according to a report by Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA).

It was this week that the court ruled they are guilty over corruption charges.

The prison terms will be calculated from the date they were captured, which means that Bereket has at least four more years to go.

The two top government officials have been in jail for about fifteen months over corruption charges. They allegedly mismanaged government-owned conglomerate, Tiret, causing loss of tens of millions of Ethiopian Birr.

Bereket Simon was one of the few most powerful persons in the country since the time of the late Meles Zenawi and has also served as Minister for government communications.

Ethiopian activists and politicians linked him to numerous egregious human rights violations but he was not charged in connection with that.







