May 7, 2020

Lidetu Ayalew has once again become a target of staunch criticism after he appeared last week on ethnic Oromo nationalist television, OMN, along with one of the founders and owner of the station, Jawar Mohamed whose political stance and activism is believed to have caused agony and massacre in Ethiopia.

Lidetu does not seem to see his appearance on the OMN television ; he rather tend to see it as a constructive engagement.

In an interview with Andafta Media, days after his appearance on OMN, Lidetu explains why he continues to be a target. “It is because I have idea,” he said.

Watch his interview below (in Amharic)

Video : embedded from Andafta YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







