Ethiopian Diaspora donated more than 100 million birr

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew handing over Cheque to Bertukan Ayano. Photo credit : MFAE

borkena

May 6, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia announced on Tuesday that it has collected more than 100 million birr from Ethiopian Diaspora to help the effort to prevent the spread of COVID19.

Based on news updates from the Ministry, the sub-committee of the National COVID-19 resource mobilization has played a coordination role via Ethiopian diplomatic missions in different countries.

The stated amount is collected in cash and medical supplies from Ethiopians living abroad and Foreign Organizations.

Ethiopians living outside of Ethiopia have also been donating via other channels, while supporting families, by donating on the GoFundMe account, affected by the Coronavirus Disease.

Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund which was established over a year ago announced on Monday that it has 1.173 million US dollars worth of protective devices and equipment to support frontline health workers. According to EDTF, the decision to procure the devices was made following a discussion with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health.

Global Alliance For the Rights of Ethiopians, another not-for-profit Ethiopian organization in the Diaspora, is also raising funds on the GoFundMe platform to help Ethiopia mitigate COVID 19 pandemic. So far it has collected about the US $824,220







