Eritrean president returned home after concluding two days visit to Ethiopia

President Sahle-Work Zewde hosting a luncheon to president Isaias Afeworki. Photo credit : Office of the President

borkena

May 4, 2020

President Isaias Afeworki of Eritrea concluded his two days of an official working visit to Ethiopia and returned to Asmara on Monday.

He arrived at Bole International Airport on Sunday in the morning and was received upon arrival by Abiy Ahmed.

Based on information from the Eritrean Ministry of Information, the purpose of his fifth trip to Ethiopia since the two countries ended the state of war was to discuss “bilateral ties, fight against COVId-19/locust infestation & regional matters” with Abiy Ahmed.

Eritrean Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, and President Isaias’ adviser Yemane Gebreab were in his entourage.

President Sahle-Work hosted a luncheon for Isaias and his delegation on Sunday. The next day before he returned to Asmara, Isaias visited irrigation and agribusiness project in Ziway town which is about 168 kilometers south of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa

Much of what exactly was discussed between Eritrean leadership and Abiy Ahmed is undisclosed to the public.

A few weeks before his latest visits to Ethiopia, what is believed to be TPLF digital propaganda machine disseminated false rumor that Isaias Afeworki died of Coronavirus.

Most TPLF leaders have never returned to Addis Ababa since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in April 2018.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena