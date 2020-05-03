Ethiopia Coronavirus update: Six more new recoveries,two new cases

Ethiopia Coronavirus update May 3. Infographic : MoH

borkena

May 3, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that six more Coronavirus patients have fully recovered.

In terms of news cases, two people tested positive for Coronavirus disease from 1560 people tested over the past twenty-four hours.

One of the new patients is a 49 years old man and the other is 45 years old women from Ziway and Silte regions of Ethiopia, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, both new patients did have neither a travel history nor an exposure to an infected person.

The total number of COVID 19 cases in the country is now 135. The total number of recovery cases has reached 75.

55 patients are in getting treatments in the designated COVID 19 centers across the country. None of the patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of deaths, so far, is only three. Two patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country over a month or so ago.

The total number of people tested so far are 22,330, as indicated in the data released by the Ministry of Health.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena