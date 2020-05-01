borkena

May 1, 2020

If you have not already watched the interview with professor Mitiku Belachew and if you prefer real life experiences over “motivational speeches,” it is a must watch interview.

From a humble beginning and challenging times childhood in Ethiopia to a prominent obesity surgeon in Belgium.

He is said to be a “pioneer surgeons for laparoscopic surgery,” and has developed “Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB) technique for the treatment of morbid obesity”

Apart from stellar achievements as obesity surgeon, his philosophy of life for as austere and modest living and helping out others is truly fascinating.

Watch the interview below

Video : embedded from Arts TV World YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena