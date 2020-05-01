COVID 19 Ethiopia update: 7 new recovery, still no more death reported

borkena

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health confirmed on Friday that two more new COVID 19 cases. About 912 samples were tested over the past twenty-four hours.

The new patients (both male and under 25 years of age) were confirmed in Moyale and Jijiga, Oromo regional state, and Somali regional states respectively. They had a recent travel history to Kenya and Puntland, based on information from the Ministry of Health, and they were in a mandatory quarantine for two weeks. On Thursday, one patient was confirmed in Bahir Dar.

The Ministry has also announced that there are seven new cases of recovery which makes the total recovery case 66. Registered death is stagnant at 3.

62 patients are in the treatment centers across the country.

There does not seem to be a life threatening case as no patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). So far Ethiopia has tested a total of 18,754 samples from suspected individuals over the past two months.

Despite challenges to enforcing some of the prevention methods like social distancing – something that is flouted even after Ethiopia declared a state of emergency -, Ethiopia has done very well so far.

What appears to be useful from the experience so far is that regulation that requires all travelers arriving in the country to have two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

The majority of the confirmed COVID 19 cases in the country relate to those who had a travel history after the Coronavirus turned out to be a pandemic.

The Global Coronavirus confirmed case is fast approaching 3.4 million of which 2.067 million represents an active case, as reported by World Meter on May 1, 2020. The number of deaths is 239,278, and the recovery case is said to be 1,077,894.







