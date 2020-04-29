Ethiopia Coronavirus update,four more cases confirmed

Ethiopia Coronavirus update on April 29 shows four confirmed cases in Jijiga area, Somali region

April 29,2020

Ethiopia’s confirmed Coronavirus case has reached 130. Four more new patients were confirmed as COVID 19 positive after 766 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has disclosed on Wednesday.

Three of the new patients have a recent travel history to Puntland in Somalia while the other one patient does not have a travel history. The report from the Ministry of Health indicates that it is not yet established in the patient with no recent travel history who had any exposure to an infected person or not.

Three of the patients were in a mandatory quarantine at Jijiga University. The Somali region of Ethiopia opened COVID 19 testing laboratory within Jijiga University about a week or so ago.

One peculiar character from the latest confirmed cases is that all the patients are young ranging from 25 years of age to 15 years of age. And three of the patients are female.

Yet, there is still a bright side to celebrate from today’s update from the Ministry of Health. Eight more patients have fully recovered – according to data released by the Ministry of Health. It means that the number of patients who recovered to date has reached 58 as the number was 50 until April 28.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). And no new death is registered; so far only three patients have died from the disease. Currently, 67 patients are getting treatment in the designated treatment centers in the country.

Until April 29, 2020, Ethiopia has tested a total of 16,434 suspected Coronavirus cases. The tests over the past 24 hours conducted in nine centers across the country. There are about 12 COVID 19 test centers, as reported by the Ministry of Health.







