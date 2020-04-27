Alula Elias, a young man of Ethiopian origin, reportedly died in Toronto

Alula Elias. Photo : SM

borkena

April 27, 2020

Alula Elias, a young man of Ethiopian origin, died in Toronto this week, according to Berhan TV which provides service to the Ethiopian community in the City.

The cause of his death is unknown to the news source. But it appears to be accidental.

Alula was 16 years of age and a member of St. Teklehaimanot Ethiopian Orthodox Church spiritual Youth Association. He lived with his mother in Scarborough area.

Those who know him described him as “kind-hearted” with a warm smile.

Individuals close to the family are intending to launch fundraising to financially support the family to cover expenses, according to news updated that Berhan TV shared on social media.

borkena team would like to express heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Alula Elias.

Funeral detials are unavailable







