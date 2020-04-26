Ethiopia Coronavirus April 26 update: one more confirmed case,total 123

Ethiopia Coronavirus status indicate higher rate of recovery than new confirmed cases of the disease

Health Minister, Lia Tadesse. File

borkena

April 16, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that one more person was diagnosed with Coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours. About 957 samples were tested during the stated time.

The latest case is said to have travel history to Puntland and was in a mandatory isolation center, according to an update from the ministry of health. He is 30 years of age. He is the first patient in Jijiga city, the seat of Ethiopia Somali regional state.

The number of total confirmed COVID19 cases in Ethiopia is 123.

On the bright side, 12 Coronavirus patients have fully recovered which makes the total number of recovery cases in the country 41.

There are 77 COVID 19 patients in the designated treatment centers Currently. Three patients have lost the battle with the virus, as reported before.

So far Ethiopia has tested a total of 13,645 samples. This week the Ministry disclosed that Ethiopia could soon be able to test 4000 samples per day.







