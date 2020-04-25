Ethiopian gov’t arrested Eskinder Nega for hours in the capital Addis Ababa

Eskinder Nega reportedly released in the evening after locked up in a police station for several hours, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa

Eskinder Nega, leader of Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party. Photo credit : MerejaTV

borkena

April 25, 2020

Reports from Ethiopia indicate that Eskinder Nega was arrested on Saturday in the capital Addis Ababa.

BBC Amharic Service cited a member of Balderas for Genuine Democracy Party, a party whose leader is Eskinder Nega, to report that police arrested Eskinder on alleged grounds of violations of the state of emergency legislation that was declared to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease.

Demolition of houses was underway in Kolfe Keraneo sub-city of Addis Ababa while the media, state media, or otherwise, was dominated by Coronavirus disease and government mobilization to respond to the disease.

BBC Amharic service reported on Saturday Eskinder was arrested in connection with that but the source said that it could not establish what exactly was the violation of the law.

As it turns out, Eskinder is released hours after he was detained in a police station. He was released around 9 p.m. local time.

News of his arrest triggered outrage in social media against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

“We are the voice for our people and the people are a voice for us. The people liberated us,” said Eskinder Nega as cited by Balderas Council.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena