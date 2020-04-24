Ethiopia appointed new state minister for Foreign Affairs

Tsion Teklu, State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo : MFAE

April 24, 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia announced on Friday that Tsion Teklu is appointed as State Minister for Business and Diaspora Affairs.

Her appointment is dated back to April 6, 2020. Before taking over her new role at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, she served as state minister within the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry instituted Ethiopian Diaspora Agency in January 2019 as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reform measures.

The agency is instituted to facilitate the participation of Ethiopian Diaspora in the affairs of their country and in investment activities in the country, among other things.







