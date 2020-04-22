Google Map of Mekdela

borkena

April 22, 2020

A fight between two individuals has reportedly left seven people dead in the Mekdela district of South Wollo, in north central Ethiopia.

Four of the victims are police officers who arrived on scene responding to the reported fight, state media Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported on Wednesday.

Tefera Molla, head of the district, told Ethiopian News Agency that the incident happened on Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. local time in the afternoon in Koreb neighbourhood.

The news report by state media is murky. A fight between two unnamed individuals led to the death of one person. Brothers of the deceased, as reported by EBC, were angered by police who were on the scene to respond to the escalation of the fight. They opened fire and killed four members of the police. In the ensuing escalation, three other people were killed.

The Head of the district is cited as saying that police provide details of the incident once the investigation is completed. It is unclear, however, if those who opened fire on police are among those killed during the incident.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena