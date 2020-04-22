April 22, 2020 COVID 19 Ethiopia status update. Infographic : MoH

borkena

April 22, 2020

More recovery has been registered than new cases of COVID 19 patients in Ethiopia over the past 24 hours. The Ministry of Health reported only two new confirmed cases during the stated time. On the other hand, five patients are said to have fully recovered over.

One of the new patients is a resident of Gewane, in the Afar region, and had no travel history, according to the Ministry of Health. The other patient (52) had a travel history to the United States of America. He was in quarantine since his arrival in the country.

Four of the recovery cases are from the capital Addis Ababa, and one is from Dire Dawa. In this city, illegal entry from Djibouti is complicating the prevention work against COVID 19 transmission.

Ninety people are getting medical attention currently in designated treatment centers. No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit at this time, the Ministry has confirmed.

A total of 21 people have recovered from the disease so far. Ethiopia has so far tested a total of 9771 persons. One thousand seventy-three samples tested over the past 24 hours.







