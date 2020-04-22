A mother lost battle to COVID 19 before she sees her new baby

Wogene Debele, a mother of three before she contracted COVID 19, was expecting her fourth baby, and almost due. She did not live to see her last baby. Ethiopian Community in Maryland and beyond is shocked with the news.

Wogene Debele with her husband, Yilma Asfaw, and their three children.

borkena

April 22, 2020

COVID 19 has brought tragedy to hundreds of thousands of families around the world. But one family in Silverspring, Maryland, is struck hard.

Wogene Debele, a mother of three, was approaching her due date when she contracted COVID 19 disease. Unfortunately, she lost the battle with the disease, but her baby was delivered before she passed away. She did not get a chance to see him.

Her husband Yilma Asfaw Tadesse, and her beloved children Mihret (17 years old), Naod (10 years old), Asher (4 years old) and Levi, the newborn, are in the dark due to the tragedy.

Her friends are grief stricken too. Roman Gadissa Megra said she knew Wogene since childhood. She wrote on the facebook :

“I can’t believe she is gone. Wegene was one of my very few childhood/old friends whom I considered as true friend. I can tell that we will both become more mature and wise as we get older and our friendship, when we reconnect, will be deeper. I am saddened. I know now she’s in a better hand. One thing I belive is what Jesus told us to belive according to

‘John 11:26 And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?’ ”

Faya Mulualem Schmidt wrote :

“Wegenya I am still in shock,😪😪 hard to accept it , rest in peace in heaven..😪😪 this COVID-19 is evil and heartless, it’s after each one of us, may God protect us all.”

Friends have organized fundraising on GoFundMe to support the family, and aim to raise 200,000 US.

The family needs support. You can change their circumstances by donating directly to the GoFundMe account.







