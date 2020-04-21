Photo credit : FBC

borkena

April 21, 2020

Ethiopia says it has seized 21 million birr worth of contraband goods in a span of one week.

The Ministry of Revenue said on Tuesday, as reported by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), the goods were seized in Humera, Metema, Mojo, Bole Airport, Adama, Bahir Dar, Jijiga, Galafi, Dire Dawa, Harar, Awash, and other customs offices in the country.

Among the items seized are ammunition for machine guns, AK 47, and Turkey made handguns.

Moreover, children and adult clothes, cigarettes, gold mine machines, and vehicles have been seized.







