Infographic : MoH

borkena

April 21, 2020

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of COVID 19 confirmed cases in the country had reached 114.

Three more new cases were confirmed after samples from 745 suspects were examined over the past 24 hours.

Only one of the newly confirmed persons had a travel history to Saudi Arabia and was in quarantine center since arrival in the country.

The remaining new cases had no travel history. According to data from the Ministry of Health, one patient had contact with an infected person. The other is yet to be determined.

COVID 19 patients who are said to be in the treatment center have reached 93. Sixteen people have fully recovered from the pandemic.

Ethiopia has tested a total of 8698 suspected cases of Coronavirus so far, and the disease claimed only three lives. Currently, no patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the ministry announced.

The rate of transmission is increasing in neighboring countries. Djibouti has confirmed 99 cases of COVID 19 over the past 24 hours while Kenya and Somalia confirmed 15 and 73 cases, respectively.







