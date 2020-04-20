COVID 19 Ethiopia update April 20: Three new cases confirmed,total 111

Info-graphics : MoH

April 20, 2020

Three new cases of COVID 19 are confirmed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health disclosed on Monday. During the stated time, samples from 396 people have been examined.

All the new cases are under twenty years of age (11,15 and 18). Two of them had a travel history to Djibouti – the most affected country in the Horn of Africa.

One of the patients did not have a travel history but had exposure to an infected person. The Ministry of Health encouraged persons who had contact with an infected person to report to relevant authorities.

Those patients with a travel history to Djibouti were in quarantine for two weeks.

Until April 20, 2020, a total of 7953 people have been examined for the Coronavirus disease in the country. The number of confirmed cases has now reached 111.

Patients who are following up treatment in the designated COVID 19 patients’ treatment center are now 90, but only one is in the Intensive Care Unit. Sixteen patients have fully recovered. Three patients died from it.

