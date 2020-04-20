borkena

April 20, 2020

Landslide in the Gamo zone of SNNPR has claimed the eight lives, DW Amharic reported on Monday.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday night, the eve of Ethiopian Easter, around 2 a.m. local time, Commander of Gerese police, inspector Lisho Limo DW Amharic.

Five of those who lost their lives were from the same family. W/O Tikishi Dicha, mother, lost her life along with her two sons and two daughters.

A three years old child of the same family members miraculously found alive.

His body below his neck was entirely buried in the mud. Villagers rescued him, and he is currently getting medical attention. Inspector Lisho Limo spoke with the tone that the condition of the toddler is not life-threatening.

The three districts of the Gamo zone affected by the heavy rain are Gerese, Chencha, and the surroundings of Arba Minch city.

There has been heavy rain in the zone since last Saturday, according to authorities in the region. Metrologists anticipate that heavy rain will continue.







