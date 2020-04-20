7 Choir members of Ethiopian Church reportedly found dead in Nazret area

Google map of Adama (Nazret area)

April 20, 2020

Seven-members of Ethiopian church Choir reportedly found dead on the eve of Ethiopian Easter. The bodies were found at St Yohannes Church in Dibibisa Kebele of Adama district in East Shoa,Oromo regional state of Ethiopia, said a report by DW Amharic service on Monday.

The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m.

The source cited Tesfaye Etana, a police commander in the district, who confirmed that six of those who were found dead are female while one of them is male. According to DW Amharic report, one died later in hospital. All are under the ages of 20.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of their death.

“There was a power outage, and the generator was on. They [the Choir] slept in the generator room,” Commander Tesfaye Etana told DW Amharic over the phone.

Asked as to what he thinks is the possible cause, the commander said: “We do not determine that before we get the result of the autopsy investigation.” But he said it could be because of carbon monoxide as all the doors and windows of the room were closed.

The issue is already being discussed among Ethiopians on social media platforms. Some question, “How can they sleep with the noise if the generator was already on?”

Others say the Church was closed due to Coronavirus prevention measures.

At this writing, the Ethiopian Church has not issued a statement concerning the incident.







