Dereje Haile’s interview with Megabi Haddis Eshetu

borkena

April 19, 2020

Megabi Haddis Eshetu was in quarantine for two weeks after he returned from a visit to Australia.

He shared his experience in the center and his reflections with regard to the COVID 19 issue, among other things.

Watch the video below :

Video : Embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video







