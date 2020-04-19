COVID 19 Ethiopia update April 19: three more new cases confirmed,total 108

borkena

April 19, 2020

The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that three more people had been confirmed as having COVID-19 disease. It was determined after 667 individuals were tested over the past twenty-four hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has become 108, the Ministry added. Currently, there are 87 patients in the designated isolation and treatment center. 16, people have fully recovered, and three patients have died from it.

Two of the patients had a travel history; to the United States and Saudi Arabia. They have been in quarantine for two years after arrival in the country as required by the new regulation introduced to reduce the transmission of Coronavirus disease.

One patient does not have a travel history. Authorities are investigating it to determine if there was exposure to infected individuals and, if so, to trace and test all individuals with whom the individual contacts.

All the newly confirmed patients are Ethiopians and are 62, 52, and 19 years of age.

A total of 7557 people have been tested to date, as disclosed by the Ministry of Health.







