COVID 19 Ethiopia update April 18: nine more cases reported, total 105

Graphics : MoH

borkena

April 18, 2020

COVID 19 Ethiopia update from the government indicates that nine more people have tested positive to Coronavirus disease.

Lia Tadesse, The Minister for Health, said that 659 people were tested over the period of the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed COVID cases in the country is now 105.

On Friday, only four new cases were confirmed.

Six of the new confirmed cases are male, while the remaining three are female. Age-wise, the oldest person is 42 years old, and the youngest new patient is 13 years old.

Five of the patients had a travel history. Three of them came from Djibouti and were in a quarantine center for two weeks. One patient had a travel history to the United States and one to the United Kingdom; they were in a quarantine center for two weeks, too.

Data released by the Ministry of Health indicates that three of the new patients had to travel history, but they had exposure to infected persons.

One patient is said to have fully recovered, which makes the total recovery cases 16. One patient is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Three patients have succumbed to the disease.

The Ministry of Health also disclosed that a total of 6890 people had been tested to date.

The number of COVID 19 patients in the world is still increasing several months after the first case was reported from China. As of April 18, well over 2.3 million people have been infected with the virus in more than 200 countries around the world. Over 160 000 people have died from it. In terms of recovery cases, over 596,000 people have recovered from it.







