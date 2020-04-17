UK donated medical supplies arrive in Addis Ababa

Medical supplies donated by the UK gov’t arriving in Addis Ababa. Photo credit : EBC

borkena

April 17, 2020

Sometime last week the UK’s Department For International Development (DFID) announced a £200 million aid via UK charities and international organizations to help fight the spread of infections in developing countries.

Ethiopia got a share from it. State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported that the first batch of medical supplies donated by the UK arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday.

Face shields, Face masks and surgical gowns, among other items, intended to help the fight against Coronavirus disease in the country, will be handed over to the Public Health Institute.

UNICEF coordinated the procurement and delivery of the medical supply to Ethiopia.

Donations of medical supplies are trickling to the country. This same week, the United Arab Emirates donated 15 tonnes of medical supplies to the fight against Coronavirus.

As of April 17, 2020, Ethiopia has confirmed 96 COVID patients. Fifteen fully recovered while three patients lost the battle for COVID 19. Currently, seventy-six patients are getting treatment in a designated medical facility.







